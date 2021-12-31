Friday, December 31, 2021
Friday, December 31, 2021
More

    ‘Drunk’ Missouri woman runs onto the tarmac after missing final boarding call for her Spirit Airlines flight in Phoenix
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Missouri woman flying home from Phoenix after Christmas was arrested for running onto the tarmac after apparently spending too much time at the airport bar and not enough time looking at the departure board, Your Content has learned.

    Vickie Meyers, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Sunday for running onto the tarmac.

    - Advertisement -

    The 53 year old woman told police she had been reportedly drinking and was not sure of her flight time and made a run for the Spirit Airlines airplane.

    Meyers failed to get through a closed gate door and then opened an emergency door before she ran down a flight of stairs.

    Airport crew workers were able to stop and held her until the police arrived.

    Meyers was arrested and charged with trespassing,’according to CNN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.