‘Drunk’ Missouri woman runs onto the tarmac after missing final boarding call for her Spirit Airlines flight in Phoenix

A Missouri woman flying home from Phoenix after Christmas was arrested for running onto the tarmac after apparently spending too much time at the airport bar and not enough time looking at the departure board, Your Content has learned.

Vickie Meyers, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Sunday for running onto the tarmac.

- Advertisement -

The 53 year old woman told police she had been reportedly drinking and was not sure of her flight time and made a run for the Spirit Airlines airplane.

Meyers failed to get through a closed gate door and then opened an emergency door before she ran down a flight of stairs.

Airport crew workers were able to stop and held her until the police arrived.

Meyers was arrested and charged with trespassing,’according to CNN.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]