Friday, December 31, 2021
Friday, December 31, 2021
More

    Florida man is booked into jail on murder charges ‘for shooting British female realtor dead after being evicted from his home and mistaking her for his landlady’
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A disgruntled former Florida tenant charged with the premediated murder of a female British realtor as she sat parked in front of the home where the assailant had reportedly been evicted was booked into the Broward County jail on Friday, Your Content has learned.

    Raymond Reese, 51, was arrested in Boca Raton for premediated murder.

    - Advertisement -

    He was booked into the Broward County Jail where he is being held without bail.

    Sara Trost, 40, who was originally from Southend, Essex, leaves behind a husband and young daughter.

    The realtor, who had just started her own brokerage, was sitting in her Jeep in front of the home where Reese once lived.

    Neighbors believe that he mistakenly thought she was the homeowner who had kicked him out of the house.

    - Advertisement -

    He is being held without bail,’according to WFLA.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.