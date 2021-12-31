Florida man is booked into jail on murder charges ‘for shooting British female realtor dead after being evicted from his home and mistaking her for his landlady’

A disgruntled former Florida tenant charged with the premediated murder of a female British realtor as she sat parked in front of the home where the assailant had reportedly been evicted was booked into the Broward County jail on Friday, Your Content has learned.

Raymond Reese, 51, was arrested in Boca Raton for premediated murder.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail where he is being held without bail.

Sara Trost, 40, who was originally from Southend, Essex, leaves behind a husband and young daughter.

The realtor, who had just started her own brokerage, was sitting in her Jeep in front of the home where Reese once lived.

Neighbors believe that he mistakenly thought she was the homeowner who had kicked him out of the house.

He is being held without bail,’according to WFLA.

