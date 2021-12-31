Friday, December 31, 2021
    Hillary Clinton suggests The Squad and progressive Democrats could SINK the party in 2022 midterms because voters want a Congress that can ‘get things done’
    By Your Content Staff
    Hillary Clinton has warned the Democratic Party it needs to be ‘clear eyed’ about what wins elections a tacit warning that its progressive wing risks handing midterm victories to the Republican Party, Your Content has learned.

    Hillary Clinton said Democrats needed to think about ‘what wins elections’

    To hold the House and Senate they will have to win in purple states, she said.

    Just winning in liberal, blue states will not be enough, she added.

    Her comments will be seen as criticism of her party’s progressive wing,’according to FOX News.

