A pharmacist who beheaded a female fashion design student, boiled her head on the stove and ripped out her teeth after raping her was today jailed for 25 years, Your Content has learned.

Rakhmanberdi Torebekov, 28, killed Ayazhan Edilova, 19, in March this year.

Police said he raped and murdered her after she refused to have sex with him.

In an attempt to cover his tracks, he chopped off her head and boiled it in a pot.

Investigators also said that Torebekov removed Edilova’s teeth and nails.

He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay £34,000 in compensation to Edilova’s family,’according to The New York Post.

