Mugshot of smiling father who DROVE son, 14, to Texas store to ‘kill three teens’ as dad is held on $1million bond for capital murder while cops continue manhunt for teen

A Texas father charged with capital murder after being accused of driving his teenage son to a convenience store where he allegedly killed three people can be seen with a broad smile and little remorse on his face in a recently released mugshot.

Richard Acosta, 33, has been charged with capital murder after admitting to driving his son to a gas station in Texas.

His son Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is accused of shooting three teenagers and injuring another after firing 20 rounds into the convenience store.

Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, died in the attack. It is believed that Noyala and Garcia were the targets.

Garland Police said that Richard knew what his son was planning and was involved in it.

Abel remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous,’according to ABC13.

