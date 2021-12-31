Friday, December 31, 2021
Friday, December 31, 2021
More

    Mugshot of smiling father who DROVE son, 14, to Texas store to ‘kill three teens’ as dad is held on $1million bond for capital murder while cops continue manhunt for teen
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Texas father charged with capital murder after being accused of driving his teenage son to a convenience store where he allegedly killed three people can be seen with a broad smile and little remorse on his face in a recently released mugshot, Your Content has learned.

    Richard Acosta, 33, has been charged with capital murder after admitting to driving his son to a gas station in Texas.

    - Advertisement -

    His son Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is accused of shooting three teenagers and injuring another after firing 20 rounds into the convenience store.

    Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, died in the attack. It is believed that Noyala and Garcia were the targets.

    Garland Police said that Richard knew what his son was planning and was involved in it.

    Abel remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous,’according to ABC13.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.