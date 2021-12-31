Friday, December 31, 2021
Friday, December 31, 2021
More

    Nancy Pelosi’s millionaire husband Paul purchased millions in Alphabet, Disney and Salesforce stocks two days after she opposed ban on lawmakers buying shares
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Just as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on the idea that lawmakers should not be able to make individual stock trades while in office, her husband Paul bought shares in Google’s parent company Alphabet, Disney and Salesforce worth millions, Your Content has learned.

    ‘We’re a free market economy,’ Pelosi told reporters during a news conference on Dec. 15. ‘They [lawmakers] should be able to participate in that’

    - Advertisement -

    Two days later, Paul Pelosi bought stock in Alphabet worth between $500,001 and $1 million.

    He also bought shares in Disney worth between $100,001 and $250,000.

    Over the course of five days, Paul Pelosi purchased stock worth anywhere between $1,750,007 and $3,600,000,’according to FOX News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.