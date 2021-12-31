Nancy Pelosi’s millionaire husband Paul purchased millions in Alphabet, Disney and Salesforce stocks two days after she opposed ban on lawmakers buying shares

Just as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on the idea that lawmakers should not be able to make individual stock trades while in office, her husband Paul bought shares in Google’s parent company Alphabet, Disney and Salesforce worth millions, Your Content has learned.

‘We’re a free market economy,’ Pelosi told reporters during a news conference on Dec. 15. ‘They [lawmakers] should be able to participate in that’

Two days later, Paul Pelosi bought stock in Alphabet worth between $500,001 and $1 million.

He also bought shares in Disney worth between $100,001 and $250,000.

Over the course of five days, Paul Pelosi purchased stock worth anywhere between $1,750,007 and $3,600,000,’according to FOX News.

