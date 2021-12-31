Terrified Beverly Hills residents are flocking to buy guns from city’s only firearms store as LA crime soars thanks to woke DA’s policies with latest home invasion seeing dad forced to watch as his disabled son was ZIP TIED by burglars

As Long Angeles crime spirals out of control, even some of the city’s wealthiest residents have flocked to Beverly Hills’ only gun store to buy firearms to protect themselves and their belongings, Your Content has learned.

Beverly Hills Guns has seen upscale residents from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Hills increasingly buying guns amid a rise in crime.

Many are self declared progressives, who’ve never even held a gun before, but who’ve been spooked by soaring crime in their ritzy neighborhood.

Some have also discussed more elaborate security measures, such as armored cars, safe rooms and bulletproof glass.

Hollywood’s violent crime rate is up 25 percent over last year with the homicide rate doubling and shootings up 54.2 percent over last year.

The city has been plagued by a rash in slash-and-grab lootings that first began after Black Lives Matter protests ended with a riot on Rodeo Drive.

More recently, a man taking out his garbage on Thursday was attacked by four or five suspects and his disabled son was zip-tied as they ransacked his home.

Beverly Hills has now hired two private security firms to patrol neighborhoods alongside the police.

Residents are also forming their own patrol groups as District Attorney George Gascon faces another recall effort for the rise in crime,’according to ABC7.

