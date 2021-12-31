The sweet smell of success! NYC bakery is swamped with orders for their Filipino inspired doughnuts including a flan filled PURPLE version with 5,000 on waiting list for the sugary treats

Demand from sugar-crazed New Yorkers for a small-time doughnut shop set up by a couple who lost their jobs in the pandemic has been so high it now has a waiting list of thousands of customers, Your Content has learned.
Filipino inspired Kora bakery in Queens, NY has been swamped with new orders.
Couple behind the online only store starting making doughnuts in their apartment after losing jobs in Covid pandemic.
But their tasty creations gained popularity and led to a 10,000 long waiting list which they have now managed to drive down to 5,000.
The bakery’s striking creations include a purple colored Ube doughnut filled with flan which uses two staple Filipino foods,’according to The Daily Advent.
