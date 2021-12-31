Friday, December 31, 2021
    Transgender Antifa rioter has federal case for assaulting Portland cops dropped after she completed just 30 hours community service
    By Your Content Staff
    The federal case against an Antifa rioter from Portland accused of assaulting police officers was dropped after she completed just 30 hours of community service, Your Content has learned.

    Eva Warner was charged had her federal felony case for civil disorder dropped after completing just 30 hours of community service.

    Warner, 26, was arrested three times during Antifa riots in August 2020.

    Her federal felony charge was in connection to her first arrest when she allegedly aimed a laser pointer into the eyes of several police officers.

    A U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon filed the motion to dismiss the case on December 21; the U.S. District Court Judge dropped the case the next day.

    Portland erupted into months of protests as the nation reckoned with race and policing after the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor,’according to The Washington Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

