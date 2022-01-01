Saturday, January 1, 2022
Saturday, January 1, 2022
More

    Colorado governor says up to a THOUSAND homes have been destroyed in state’s worst ever wildfire but hails ‘miracle’ of no reported fatalities, as terrifying video emerges showing families flee Chuck E Cheese while blaze surges outside
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Colorado Governor Jared Polis has warned that up to a thousand homes have been destroyed in the state’s worst ever wildfire but told of his relief that there have not yet been any reported deaths, Your Content has learned.

    At least seven people are injured, including a first responder, after the Marshall Fire ravaged through Colorado Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who gave the early damage estimate, said there could be more injuries and also deaths because of the intensity of the fires.

    Pelle said during a mid day press conference Friday ‘miraculously’ there were no deaths or casualties in his county yet. The one person reported missing last night has since been found safe.

    ‘We still have no reports of casualties or fatalities,’ he stated.

    The wildfire damaged at least 600 homes and more than 30,000 people were forced to evacuate around the towns of Superior and Louisville.

    - Advertisement -

    In Superior, families were forced to evacuate a chaotic Chuck E. Cheese as the blaze burned outside.

    Jason Fletcher, who shared video of the evacuation on social media, said the scene within the restaurants changed in a ‘matter of minutes’,’according to BCC.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.