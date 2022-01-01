Colorado governor says up to a THOUSAND homes have been destroyed in state’s worst ever wildfire but hails ‘miracle’ of no reported fatalities, as terrifying video emerges showing families flee Chuck E Cheese while blaze surges outside

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has warned that up to a thousand homes have been destroyed in the state’s worst ever wildfire but told of his relief that there have not yet been any reported deaths, Your Content has learned.

At least seven people are injured, including a first responder, after the Marshall Fire ravaged through Colorado Thursday.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who gave the early damage estimate, said there could be more injuries and also deaths because of the intensity of the fires.

Pelle said during a mid day press conference Friday ‘miraculously’ there were no deaths or casualties in his county yet. The one person reported missing last night has since been found safe.

‘We still have no reports of casualties or fatalities,’ he stated.

The wildfire damaged at least 600 homes and more than 30,000 people were forced to evacuate around the towns of Superior and Louisville.

In Superior, families were forced to evacuate a chaotic Chuck E. Cheese as the blaze burned outside.

Jason Fletcher, who shared video of the evacuation on social media, said the scene within the restaurants changed in a ‘matter of minutes’,’according to BCC.

