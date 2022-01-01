Hatchet killer who used Scientology as his defense after chopping his sister in law and her boyfriend to death, pouring acid on their corpses and setting their home on fire is murdered in prison

A Missouri inmate on death row for butchering his sister in law and her boyfriend who blamed the grisly killings on his beliefs in Scientology was found murdered in prison, Your Content has learned.

Arizona death row inmate Kenneth Thompson, 38, was found murdered by other inmates in his housing unit at Arizona State Prison Eyman on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

His death is under investigation, and two prisoners responsible for the attack have been identified, the Arizona Department of Corrections said.

Thompson was sentenced to death in 2019 for killing his sister-in-law and her boyfriend with a hatchet, taking acid to their bodies and torching their home.

His defense argued that his belief in Scientology compelled him to kill.

His nephew had just been prescribed psychiatric medication, which Scientologists believe jeopardizes the eternal soul,’according to AZ Central.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]