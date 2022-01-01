Saturday, January 1, 2022
    ‘Our national treasure’ Betty White honored by famous friends including Ryan Reynolds, Reese Witherspoon and Viola Davis on social media after Golden Girls star dies just weeks before 100th birthday
    By Your Content Staff
    Betty White has passed away at the age of 99 just three weeks ahead of her milestone 100th birthday, and the news has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, Your Content has learned.

    TV icon passed away Friday aged 99, weeks before milestone 100th birthday.

    Celebrities flooded social media with tributes following the sad news.

    Stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and Debra Messing tweeted.

    Many marveled at White’s 80 year long career in Hollywood,’according to E News.

