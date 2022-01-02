21 restaurant staff in New Mexico are trapped for 12 HOURS in two gondola’s after ice buildup on cables left them stuck leaving NYE party Rescued from 10,000ft up after first having to rapell down

Restaurant workers who had finished their New Years Eve night shift at a mountaintop restaurant in New Mexico, were forced to spend their first night of 2022 huddled together in a cable car after it became stuck in the middle of the night as it was transporting them back down the 10,300ft mountain, Your Content has learned.

Dramatic video from a livestream captured the rescue of 21 people who became trapped on the Sandia Peak Tramway, high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque, New Mexico.

- Advertisement -

20 of those rescued were restaurant workers who had finished their New Years Even shift at TEN 3 which sits at the top of mountain at 10,300ft.

A security guard who was heading up the mountain to start their overnight shift was trapped in a second car.

All 21 were stranded overnight aboard the two trams after icy conditions caused the cars to become stuck.

The cars were able to be moved to a support tower from where those trapped were able to rappel 85ft down.

- Advertisement -

Search and rescue personnel hiked up the mountain early on Saturday to deliver supplies and blankets.

Once on the the side of the mountain, a rescue helicopter was able to bring the workers back to safety.

One trapped woman posted photos showing weary passengers in hoodies trying to keep warm with silver space blankets,’according to CBS News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]