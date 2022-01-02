Sunday, January 2, 2022
    A new year, but nothing changes in NYC Woman in her 40s is stabbed to death in Queens and becomes Big Apple’s first homicide of the year on Eric Adams’ first day in office
    New York City’s new mayor took charge on Saturday but the city’s crime wave appears to be continuing into 2022 as a woman in her 40s became the first homicide of the year, Your Content has learned.

    A woman was found stabbed to death near a diner in Queens on New Year’s Day.

    It was the first known murder of 2022 in New York City and happened in Astoria.

    Woman in her 40s was found with multiple stab wounds and died in hospital.

    The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

    Death comes on day one of new NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ term in office.

    The 22 year NYPD veteran has to deal with a surge in crime as the city’s murder rate hits a 10 year high.

    Mayor was pictured traveling on the subway Brooklyn on his way to City Hall,’according to The New York Post.

