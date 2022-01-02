America’s oldest folk parade goes woke Revelers at Philly’s annual Mummers Parade today had to clear their costumes with ‘human relations commission’ to avoid repeat of last year’s blackface and Caitlyn Jenner outfits

The United States’ oldest annual folk parade had a woke makeover this year aimed at weeding out costumes deemed racist and transphobic, Your Content has learned.

Anyone who marches in the January 2 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia will have to run their outfits by a human relations commission.

All skits and performances were approved by the commission to weed out racist, transphobic and anti-Semitic costumes.

It came after revelers dressed in blackface, donned a Caitlyn Jenner costume, and asked to perform an ‘affectionate’ Fiddler on the Roof skit.

Clubs and members who refused to comply will be banned from future parades.

Blackface has been banned at the annual New Years Day parade since 1963, but participants still donned blackface, brownface and transphobic outfits.

After two participants wore blackface in 2020, Mayor Jim Kenney threatened to pull the city’s support of the annual tradition,’according to The Daily Mail.

