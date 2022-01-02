Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
More

    America’s oldest folk parade goes woke Revelers at Philly’s annual Mummers Parade today had to clear their costumes with ‘human relations commission’ to avoid repeat of last year’s blackface and Caitlyn Jenner outfits
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The United States’ oldest annual folk parade had a woke makeover this year aimed at weeding out costumes deemed racist and transphobic, Your Content has learned.

    Anyone who marches in the January 2 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia will have to run their outfits by a human relations commission.

    - Advertisement -

    All skits and performances were approved by the commission to weed out racist, transphobic and anti-Semitic costumes.

    It came after revelers dressed in blackface, donned a Caitlyn Jenner costume, and asked to perform an ‘affectionate’ Fiddler on the Roof skit.

    Clubs and members who refused to comply will be banned from future parades.

    Blackface has been banned at the annual New Years Day parade since 1963, but participants still donned blackface, brownface and transphobic outfits.

    - Advertisement -

    After two participants wore blackface in 2020, Mayor Jim Kenney threatened to pull the city’s support of the annual tradition,’according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.