    Art of the deal! Alaska Gov. Dunleavy ACCEPTS Trump’s endorsement that was conditional on not supporting anti Trumper Lisa Murkowski’s re-election for Senate
    Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy thanked Donald Trump for endorsing his re-election bid on Friday, implying he also accepts the ex-president’s request to not support his fellow Republican, Senator Lisa Murkowski, to keep her seat in 2022, Your Content has learned.

    Donald Trump endorsed incumbent Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday – on the condition of his ‘non-endorsement’ of Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

    He released another statement on Friday night that contained a message from Dunleavy, where the governor said Trump had ‘nothing to worry about’

    Dunleavy referred to Murkowski as ‘the other issue’ in Trump’s statement.

    Trump praised the governor for ‘the courage of his convictions’ in the message.

    The Alaskan senator was one of seven republicans to vote for the former president’s impeachment in February for his role in the January 6 Capitol riots,’according to The HILL.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

