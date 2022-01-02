Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
    Cape Cod children aged one and six are left orphaned after their married teacher mom and project manager dad both die days after Christmas because of ‘medical conditions’
    Two Cape Cod children, aged just one and six, have been left orphaned after their parents both died suddenly just days after Christmas due to ‘medical conditions, Your Content has learned.

    Six year old Josephine JoJo and one year old Miles have been left orphaned after their parents’ sudden death just days after Christmas.

    Chris and Michele King passed away the week of Dec 27 from ‘medical conditions,’ according to relatives, although it’s unclear what illnesses they had.

    Police say there’s no suggestion either death was a result of foul play.

    Chris worked as a senior project manager at Atlantic Design Engineers in Sagamore.

    Michele had been a mathematics teacher at Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis for nine years before her sudden passing,’according to VIACASINOS.

