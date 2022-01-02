Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
More

    Chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a Trump appointee, resigns after warning of ‘hostile takeover’ by Democrats
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The chairperson of the FDIC resigned Friday just weeks after she attempted to warn of a ‘hostile takeover’ of the commission by Democrats, Your Content has learned.

    Jelena McWilliams, 48, wrote an open letter slamming Senate Dems over going around her to suit their own agenda.

    - Advertisement -

    When I immigrated to this country 30 years ago, I did so with a firm belief in the American system of government,’ McWilliams, a Serbian immigrant, wrote.

    Her resignation appears to stem from clashes between McWilliams and Democrats over bank merger rules.

    Rohit Chopra, the new director of the CFPB, complained that McWilliams had refused to recognize their attempts to review rules about bank mergers.

    McWilliams said that while many senate chambers had faced an FDIC chair from the opposing party, none had ever behaved like the current crop of Democrats,’according to FOX News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.