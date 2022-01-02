Chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a Trump appointee, resigns after warning of ‘hostile takeover’ by Democrats

The chairperson of the FDIC resigned Friday just weeks after she attempted to warn of a ‘hostile takeover’ of the commission by Democrats, Your Content has learned.

Jelena McWilliams, 48, wrote an open letter slamming Senate Dems over going around her to suit their own agenda.

When I immigrated to this country 30 years ago, I did so with a firm belief in the American system of government,’ McWilliams, a Serbian immigrant, wrote.

Her resignation appears to stem from clashes between McWilliams and Democrats over bank merger rules.

Rohit Chopra, the new director of the CFPB, complained that McWilliams had refused to recognize their attempts to review rules about bank mergers.

McWilliams said that while many senate chambers had faced an FDIC chair from the opposing party, none had ever behaved like the current crop of Democrats,’according to FOX News.

