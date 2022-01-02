Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
    Check your status! 1,700 flights ALREADY canceled for today after almost 2,700 were canned on Saturday sparking chaos at airports across the nation Bad weather and staff shortages caused by Omicron are blamed as FAA warns of impending travel turmoil
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The holiday travel nightmare worsened on New Year’s Day with more than 1,700 flights already cancelled for Sunday after more than 2,700 flights were cancelled Saturday due to poor weather conditions and the impacts of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

    The holiday travel nightmare reached a peak of 2,700 US flight cancellations on Saturday and 6,000 delays.

    More than 1,700 flights have already been cancelled for Sunday.

    Airlines are citing inclement weather and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the reasons for their cancellations and delays.

    In an effort to combat the travel disruptions, United has offered to pay pilots triple their usual wages for picking up open flights through mid January.

    Southwest and others have also raised premium pay for some workers.

    Despite these efforts, holiday travelers remain frustrated as more than 12,000 domestic flights have been canceled since Dec. 24,’according to I24 News.

