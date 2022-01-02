Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
    China mines social media sites including Twitter and Facebook to equip its military and government agencies with data on Western targets, bidding documents reveal
    China is mining social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, to harvest data on Western targets for its military, police and government agencies, Your Content has learned.

    Bidding documents and contracts reviewed by the Washington Post revealed costly purchases of sophisticated data surveillance systems.

    The new software will allow the Chinese state to ‘better understand the underground network of anti-China personnel’

    The nation’s leaders are also forming a network of warning systems that will sound real-time alarms for trends that undermine the state’s interests.

    Analyzing domestic public opinion online is a large pillar of President Xi Jinping’s initiative to modernize the country’s ‘propaganda apparatus and maintain control over the Internet,’according to The Washington Post.

