COVID is making Americans stupid Study shows worrying about virus leads to people making bad choices and performing poorly on simple cognitive tests

A new study has found that those who are worried about the COVID-19 pandemic are slower at processing information, worse at retaining information and more likely to overestimate negative odds than their less anxious counterparts, Your Content has learned.

It was done by McGill University and the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital.

In all, people got more sensitive to risk and slower at processing information as the pandemic progressed.

The study surveyed 1,500 Americans between April and June 2020,’according to PLOS Journal.

