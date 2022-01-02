Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
More

    COVID is making Americans stupid Study shows worrying about virus leads to people making bad choices and performing poorly on simple cognitive tests
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A new study has found that those who are worried about the COVID-19 pandemic are slower at processing information, worse at retaining information and more likely to overestimate negative odds than their less anxious counterparts, Your Content has learned.

    COVID-anxious people were found to perform worse on information processing tests and had a distorted view of risks, according to a study.

    - Advertisement -

    It was done by McGill University and the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital.

    In all, people got more sensitive to risk and slower at processing information as the pandemic progressed.

    The study surveyed 1,500 Americans between April and June 2020,’according to PLOS Journal.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.