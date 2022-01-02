Sunday, January 2, 2022
    Dame Joan Collins, 88, reveals how her first husband drugged and raped her on their first date, while she was warned by Marilyn Monroe about Hollywood ‘wolves’ in new documentary about her life
    Dame Joan Collins has revealed how her first husband raped her on their first date as she remembered details of her five marriages in a new documentary, Your Content has learned.

    Dame Joan Collins, 88, stars in new documentary about her life on BBC1 tonight.

    During the feature length film, she talks frankly about her five marriages.

    She reveals how film star Maxwell Reed tried to pimp her out for £10,000 a night.

    Called herself a ‘survivor’ and recalled advice from Marilyn Monroe in the film,’according to The SUN.

