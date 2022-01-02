First the fire, now ice Ten inches of snow are dumped on wildfire ravaged Boulder where thousands have been left homeless and three remain missing presumed dead

Almost a foot of snow has been dumped on Colorado hampering recovery and rescue efforts in the wake of the wildfire that has less three missing presumed dead and thousands without homes, Your Content has learned.

Ten inches of snow has fallen on Boulder as it recovers from the devastating wildfire.

- Advertisement -

‘We’re very fortunate that we don’t have a list of 100 missing. But unfortunately we do have three confirmed missing people,’ Boulder Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

At least 991 homes are thought to have been destroyed as the blaze raced through the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday.

Shocking aerial footage showed whole streets as little more than piles of smoking ash.

Pelle said the search for the missing had been hampered by the destruction and snow,’according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]