GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says Republicans who stormed the Capitol on January 6 had ‘riot envy’ for Democrats’ BLM protests months before

Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan said in a Sunday interview that members of his party who stormed the Capitol on January 6 had ‘riot envy’ for left wing Black Lives Matter activists protesting across the country the summer before, Your Content has learned.

The Michigan Republican said on Sunday that both Democrats and Republicans are working to destabilize American democracy.

- Advertisement -

He said Democrats are doing it through ‘less dramatic ways’ and held up progressives’ calls to expand and pack the Supreme Court as an example.

Meijer also said the GOP has ‘no other option’ now than to support Trump.

He’s one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over Capitol riot,’according to CBS News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]