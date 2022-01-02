Governor declares state of emergency after Kentucky is battered by another huge storm three weeks after tornadoes killed 80 and injured 100

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday as powerful storms ripped through the state causing flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado in Hopkinsville, Your Content has learned.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

The storms come just three weeks after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more than 90 people in five states, including 77 in Kentucky.

As of Saturday night, much of Kentucky and West Virginia were under a flood warning.

Portions of eastern Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under a tornado watch,’according to FOX News.

