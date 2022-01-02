Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
    ‘Guests’ at city quarantine hotels are allowed to bring cigarettes and pot with them on staff nurse will bag, weigh and distribute for smoke breaks
    New York City will allow ‘guests’ staying at its quarantine hotels to bring cigarettes and marijuana with them and a staff nurse will bag, weigh and distribute their vice of choice for smoke breaks, Your Content has learned.

    New York City will allow its quarantine hotel ‘guests’ to bring cigarettes and pot.

    Staff will bag, weigh, and distribute it for smoke breaks guests receive three 15 minute outdoor breaks per day.

    It is weighed after several complaints claimed another guest stole theirs.

    Although guests can recreationally smoke while in quarantine, they are not allowed to bring or be served alcohol,’according to The New York Post.

