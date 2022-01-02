Historic century old ferry SINKS in Sydney Harbour with two people on board

Almost 100 years of history for one of Sydney’s most iconic ferries has come to a tragic end, Your Content has learned.

The historic MV Baragoola ferry has sunk weeks out from its 100th birthday.

Iconic vessel ferried passengers between Manly and Circular Quay for 60 years.

Most recent owner had hoped the ferry would be restored before its demise,’according to The AUSTRALIA.

