Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
More

    Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account is PERMANENTLY suspended for sharing COVID misinformation her ‘fifth strike’
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Controversial US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been permanently suspended for sharing COVID misinformation, Your Content has learned.

    The Georgia Rep’s personal account was suspended Sunday, Twitter confirmed.

    - Advertisement -

    Greene, 47, was given the boot for sharing COVID misinformation.

    This is the fifth strike for the first-term congresswoman after she was suspended in August for saying COVID vaccines should not be fully approved.

    ‘Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,’ Greene responded.

    Her work account remains live, but hasn’t been updated in weeks,’according to The New York Times.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.