Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account is PERMANENTLY suspended for sharing COVID misinformation her ‘fifth strike’

Controversial US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account has been permanently suspended for sharing COVID misinformation, Your Content has learned.

The Georgia Rep’s personal account was suspended Sunday, Twitter confirmed.

Greene, 47, was given the boot for sharing COVID misinformation.

This is the fifth strike for the first-term congresswoman after she was suspended in August for saying COVID vaccines should not be fully approved.

‘Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,’ Greene responded.

Her work account remains live, but hasn’t been updated in weeks,’according to The New York Times.

