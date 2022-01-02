Megxit from Montecito mansion Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘plan to leave £11m California home and find somewhere new’ because they’re ‘not over the moon’ with luxury property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to leave their £11million California mansion because they are ‘not over the moon’ with it, reports say, Your Content has learned.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to move from their California mansion.

- Advertisement -

Insiders claimed the couple are now looking at other places to raise children.

Comes after they spent their first Christmas as a family in the sprawling mansion,’according to The Daily Star.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]