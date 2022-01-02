Megxit from Montecito mansion Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘plan to leave £11m California home and find somewhere new’ because they’re ‘not over the moon’ with luxury property

Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to leave their £11million California mansion because they are ‘not over the moon’ with it, reports say, Your Content has learned.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to move from their California mansion.

    Insiders claimed the couple are now looking at other places to raise children.

    Comes after they spent their first Christmas as a family in the sprawling mansion,’according to The Daily Star.

