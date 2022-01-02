New NYC Mayor and ex-cop Eric Adams calls 911 on his FIRST day in office on the way to City Hall when he sees three men fighting and says ‘once a transit cop, always a transit cop’

In just his first few hours as mayor, Eric Adams had to confront New York City’s spiraling crime problem head on as he called police about an assault in progress, Your Content has learned.

Footage posted to social media on Saturday morning showed New York City’s new Mayor Eric Adams calling 911 about three men brawling on the street.

He was passing through the Kosciuszko J stop in Brooklyn on his way to City Hall when he noticed the men fighting in broad daylight.

Adams called to report an ‘assault in progress’ but by the time police came one had already fled the scene.

The cops spoke to the other two men but stayed in their car before driving away.

Adams, a 22 year NYPD veteran, said he would have handled the situation differently if he had been the cop on duty.

The new mayor now has to deal with a surge in crime as the city’s murder rate hits a 10 year high,’according to The New York Post.

