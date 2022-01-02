NYPD cop is shot in the HEAD while sleeping in his car between shifts at police parking lot on new Mayor Eric Adams’ first day Woke up to find himself covered in blood and was taken to hospital

An off duty NYPD police officer was shot in the head while he was taking a nap in his car between shifts in East Harlem on Saturday morning, Your Content has learned.

A NYPD officer woke up to a bullet to the head on New Year’s Day morning after he had been shot while taking a nap between his shifts in East Harlem.

The officer woke up at around 6.15am where he discovered the window of his vehicle had been shattered blood dripping profusely from his head.

He was found by a sergeant from the nearby precinct and was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull.

New NYC Mayor Eric Adams spoke out about the shooting as he is determined to end gun violence on the streets of the city.

The 22 year old NYPD veteran was sworn in January 1 after he succeeded former Mayor Bill de Blasio,’according to Gothamist.

