Off-duty cop is shot dead by Cleveland carjacker on New Year’s Eve as prosecutor warns violent criminals have ‘declared war’ on the Ohio city

A Cleveland area prosecutor has lashed out against armed auto thieves after an off-duty officer was fatally shot in an apparent carjacking on New Year’s Eve, Your Content has learned.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said on Saturday that carjackers have ‘declared war’ on Cleveland.

He said carjackings are occurring almost every day throughout the county.

O’Malley’s remarks came just one day after off-duty officer Shane Bartek was killed in an apparent carjacking at around 6pm.

Authorities say Bartek, 25, was approached by a person with a gun in the parking lot of an apartment building.

A struggle ensued, and Bartek was shot twice in the back.

The suspect, Anthony Butler Jr., 28, then allegedly fled in Bartek’s car, which he ultimately crashed.

Butler was arrested that night and is being held on a $5 million bond,’according to The New York Post.

