Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
More

    Outrage as ‘Flip Flop Fauci’ now says Americans could be forced to test negative before exiting 5-day COVID quarantine: US records another 115,984 new cases and 280 deaths with Omicron expected to peak mid-January
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    White House COVID tsar Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested that Americans could be forced to test negative before exiting the newly-shortened virus quarantine of five days, as the country braces itself for mass staff shortages, Your Content has learned.

    Thousands of businesses across the US have had to close their doors temporarily aid staffing shortages caused by the latest COVID-19 surge.

    - Advertisement -

    Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that Americans may soon need to produce a negative COVID test to leave quarantine.

    The move would come after the CDC slashed the isolation period from 10 days to five for the asymptomatic.

    The US reached a seven day average of 402,998 cases on Sunday and 115,984 new cases.

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed his opposition to shutdowns and said we must, instead, ‘evolve’ with the virus.

    - Advertisement -

    Meanwhile, a number of elected officials have had to quarantine after experiencing breakthrough COVID-19 cases,’according to GRANTHSHALA NAWS.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.