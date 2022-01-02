White House COVID tsar Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested that Americans could be forced to test negative before exiting the newly-shortened virus quarantine of five days, as the country braces itself for mass staff shortages, Your Content has learned.

Thousands of businesses across the US have had to close their doors temporarily aid staffing shortages caused by the latest COVID-19 surge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that Americans may soon need to produce a negative COVID test to leave quarantine.

The move would come after the CDC slashed the isolation period from 10 days to five for the asymptomatic.

The US reached a seven day average of 402,998 cases on Sunday and 115,984 new cases.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed his opposition to shutdowns and said we must, instead, ‘evolve’ with the virus.

Meanwhile, a number of elected officials have had to quarantine after experiencing breakthrough COVID-19 cases,’according to GRANTHSHALA NAWS.

