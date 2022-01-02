Prosecutors who charged Colorado truck driver who killed four in fiery crash vow to release NEW information they claim they were ‘ethically prohibited’ from doing during trial after Governor commuted his sentence from 110 years to 10

Colorado prosecutors vowed to release previously undisclosed information about a truck driver involved in a deadly crash who is now at the center of a controversial clemency granted by Governor Jared Polis, commuting the convict’s 110 year sentence to just 10 years, Your Content has learned.

Rogel Aguilera Mederos’ prosecutors will release more information about his deadly 2019 crash after Governor Jared Polis granted him clemency.

Aguilera Mederos, 26, caused a two dozen car pile up that ended in a fireball explosion and killed four people in April 2019.

He was convicted and sentenced to 110 years on December 13, which was later reduced to 10 years by Polis.

Aguilera-Mederos’ lawyers are now calling it a ‘political move’

It is unknown when the information will be released to the public,’according to WHIOTV7.

