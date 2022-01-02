Retired General Steven M. Anderson blasts Trump supporters in the military, calling them a ‘threat from within’ and advising them to stop listening to ‘The Pillow Guy’ Mike Lindell

Retired General Steven M. Anderson warned of Donald Trump supporters in the military while calling them a threat from within, and advised them to stop listening to ‘The Pillow Guy’ Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Your Content has learned.

He also advised Trump supporters to stop listening to ‘the pillow guy,’ Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Gen. Anderson spoke to CNN’s Pamela Brown about the upcoming 2024 elections, where he spoke of his fear of a ‘civil war’.

Anderson called Lindell a major source of misinformation while adding that Trump supporters must get educated on civics.

He has since voiced his criticisms of Trump and his concerns of an insurrection or ‘civil war’ in 2024, when midterm elections are set to take place.

He graduated from the US Military Academy in 1978 and served as a Platoon Leader before working his way up to the rank of Brigadier General,’according to The Daily Advent.

