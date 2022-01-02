Sunday, January 2, 2022
    ‘Squatter’ turns Park Avenue $7 million townhouse into a ‘private members club with high stakes poker games and prostitution’, according to lawsuit
    By Your Content Staff
    A pricey Park Avenue triplex townhouse appears to be being used as a den of iniquity during the pandemic by squatters who were initially subletting the pricey 3,000 sq foot property for $16,000 a month, Your Content has learned.

    A Murray Hill townhouse worth $7million appears to be being used to host ‘loud parties, gambling and prostitution’ according to a New York State lawsuit.

    The apartment is owned by Mitch Spaiser who had bought the place in 2012.

    Spaiser filed a lawsuit after his tenant, Brazilian interior designer, Patricia Taub, subletted the pad to Ashley Jurman.

    Jurman, in turn has now allowed Kenyatti Adams to move into the place.

    Adams claims he is unable to pay rent due to the pandemic and refuses to leave.

    Both Jurman and Adams have been accused of hosting noisy parties at the home,’according to The Times News Network.

    according to The Times News Network.

