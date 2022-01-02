Swimmer suffers heart attack at start of Coney Island’s Polar Plunge and is rushed to hospital as thousands descend on the iconic beach for annual New Year’s tradition

An unresponsive man was pulled from the chilly waters off of Coney Island during this year’s annual Polar Plunge after suffering cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day after diving into the water, Your Content has learned.

An unresponsive man was pulled from the chilly waters off of Coney Island during this year’s annual ‘polar plunge’ requiring CPR from EMTs on New Years Day.

The unnamed man was rushed to nearby Coney Island Hospital, however no further information was available as of Saturday evening.

The waters off of Coney Island were at 48.9 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday, with hypothermia setting in when water is 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

The man is a part of ‘the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States,’ which is a free charity event where participants are required to sign waivers.

A 35 year old woman died shortly after participating in a ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ charity event in New Jersey in 2009.

Meanwhile, a man drowned last year after a ‘dare’ led to him being swept away in New Hampshire’s Smith River,’according to The Daily Advent.

