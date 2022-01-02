Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
More

    Swimmer suffers heart attack at start of Coney Island’s Polar Plunge and is rushed to hospital as thousands descend on the iconic beach for annual New Year’s tradition
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An unresponsive man was pulled from the chilly waters off of Coney Island during this year’s annual Polar Plunge after suffering cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day after diving into the water, Your Content has learned.

    An unresponsive man was pulled from the chilly waters off of Coney Island during this year’s annual ‘polar plunge’ requiring CPR from EMTs on New Years Day.

    - Advertisement -

    The unnamed man was rushed to nearby Coney Island Hospital, however no further information was available as of Saturday evening.

    The waters off of Coney Island were at 48.9 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday, with hypothermia setting in when water is 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

    The man is a part of ‘the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States,’ which is a free charity event where participants are required to sign waivers.

    A 35 year old woman died shortly after participating in a ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ charity event in New Jersey in 2009.

    - Advertisement -

    Meanwhile, a man drowned last year after a ‘dare’ led to him being swept away in New Hampshire’s Smith River,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.