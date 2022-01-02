The inspirational story of how a single mum has toured the world carrying her disabled son on her BACK after vowing to give him a life of adventure when she gave birth at 17

From Hawaii to Bali and the ski slopes of Perisher, 26 year old Jimmy Antram has seen plenty of the world, Your Content has learned.

Niki and Jimmy have travelled to Hawaii, Bali and destinations around Australia.

They were planning a trip to Canada before Covid closed international borders.

Niki carries Jimmy on her back for long periods to ensure he sees the world.

The mother and son live on the Sunshine Coast and are beloved among locals.

