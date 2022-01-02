Sunday, January 2, 2022
Sunday, January 2, 2022
More

    The inspirational story of how a single mum has toured the world carrying her disabled son on her BACK after vowing to give him a life of adventure when she gave birth at 17
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    From Hawaii to Bali and the ski slopes of Perisher, 26 year old Jimmy Antram has seen plenty of the world, Your Content has learned.

    Niki and Jimmy have travelled to Hawaii, Bali and destinations around Australia.

    - Advertisement -

    They were planning a trip to Canada before Covid closed international borders.

    Niki carries Jimmy on her back for long periods to ensure he sees the world.

    The mother and son live on the Sunshine Coast and are beloved among locals.

    Do you have a unique story to share? Email [email protected],’according to Big World Tale.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.