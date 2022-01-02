‘The marriage was over before the trial started’ Ghislaine Maxwell learned her young husband ‘moved on’ with a pretty yoga instructor in a tense phone call behind bars, says socialite’s close friend

Ghislaine Maxwell learned her young husband had ‘moved on’ with a pretty yoga instructor in a tense phone call behind bars, Your Content has learned.

Scott Borgerson secretly married Maxwell in 2016 after splitting with first wife.

He had offered to put up millions of pounds of joint assets as part of her bail plea.

But today it can be revealed that the marriage is over after a ‘dramatic’ phone call.

A close friend of Maxwell’s said: ‘The marriage was over before the trial started,’according to The Daily Advent.

