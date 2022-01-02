Sunday, January 2, 2022
    Two arrested in fatal shooting of veteran Illinois police officer after 36 hour manhunt Partner of dead cop remains critical in the hospital
    By Your Content Staff
    The gunman who shot dead a veteran Illinois cop and critically wounded her young partner was tracked down after a 36 hour manhunt at an Indiana home and arrested before another suspect turned herself in, police officials said, Your Content has learned.

    Police arrested 25 year old Darius Sullivan, the suspected gunman, after a 36 hour manhunt in fatal shooting of Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49.

    Sullivan was found hiding out in a home in North Manchester, Indiana, on Friday.

    Hours later, 26 year old Xandria Harris surrendered to Bradley, Illinois, police.

    On Wednesday, Rittmanic and her partner, officer Tyler Bailey, 27, who is currently in the hospital in critical condition, were attacked an fired at.

    Arrangements are currently being made to extradite Sullivan back to Illinois to face charges of murder and attempted murder,’according to The Daily Advent.

