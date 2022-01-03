Monday, January 3, 2022
    Anchorman star David Koechner, 59, is seen filling up his dented SUV days after DUI arrest Actor 'crashed his car into street sign' and spent NYE in a cell
    Actor David Koechner has been spotted filling up a badly dented car just days after he was arrested for suspected DUI after he crashed into a street sign on New Year’s Eve, Your Content has learned.

    David Koechner was arrested for a suspected DUI on New Year’s Eve.

    Police in Simi Valley, California were called around 3pm on Friday to deal with with an ‘erratic driver’

    Anchorman actor allegedly hit a street sign with his car.

    Koechner was then given a field sobriety test which he failed and his car towed.

    He was booked into Ventura County Jail at 5:15pm and stayed there until the following morning when he was released just before 6am.

    He is expected to appear at the Ventura County Superior Court on March 30.

    Koechner, 59, was spotted filling up a dented SUV with gas on Sunday.

    Koechner known for his roles in The Office, Superior Donuts and The Goldbergs,’according to Time News Network.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

