Andrew ‘could be asked to stop using Duke of York title’ if he loses Virginia Roberts sexual assault lawsuit, and defence chiefs ‘want “toxic” royal to quit military roles’, while his family put on a united front at Swiss ski resort without him

Royal courtiers are discussing plans to strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title if he loses the lawsuit brought by sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, Your Content has learned.

Other ideas allegedly being considered by Royal household include sending Duke into some form of ‘internal exile’ and asking him to relinquish any links he still has to charities.

In light of Duke’s close friendship with Epstein and Maxwell, senior Army commanders believe it is not feasible for Andrew to carry on his role as colonel-in-chief of nine military regiments, units and corps.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of York linked arms with her daughters and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank as they took a stroll in resort of Verbier.

They appeared to be in good spirits despite growing scandal surrounding the Duke of York’s association with sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

Family are understood to have flown out to Switzerland on Boxing Day while Prince Andrew remained at his Royal Lodge home inside the Queen’s Windsor estate,’according to The SUNDAY Times.

