Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    Andrew ‘could be asked to stop using Duke of York title’ if he loses Virginia Roberts sexual assault lawsuit, and defence chiefs ‘want “toxic” royal to quit military roles’, while his family put on a united front at Swiss ski resort without him
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Royal courtiers are discussing plans to strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title if he loses the lawsuit brought by sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, Your Content has learned.

    Other ideas allegedly being considered by Royal household include sending Duke into some form of ‘internal exile’ and asking him to relinquish any links he still has to charities.

    - Advertisement -

    In light of Duke’s close friendship with Epstein and Maxwell, senior Army commanders believe it is not feasible for Andrew to carry on his role as colonel-in-chief of nine military regiments, units and corps.

    Meanwhile, the Duchess of York linked arms with her daughters and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank as they took a stroll in resort of Verbier.

    They appeared to be in good spirits despite growing scandal surrounding the Duke of York’s association with sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

    Family are understood to have flown out to Switzerland on Boxing Day while Prince Andrew remained at his Royal Lodge home inside the Queen’s Windsor estate,’according to The SUNDAY Times.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.