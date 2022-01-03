Antonio Brown laughs and jokes in back of chauffeur-driven car despite getting the boot from Tampa Bay Buccaneers after epic mid-game meltdown and storming shirtless off the field

Now-former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown was all smiles on social media as he was chauffeured through New York City following his epic third-quarter departure from Tampa Bay’s win over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Antonio Brown was off the team after he walked off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Jets.

He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt, some of which he tossed into the crowd.

Arians said he was trying to get Brown to go into game and that Brown refused. Per reports, Arians tried again, Brown refused and Arians told him to get out.

‘Never seen anything like it in all my years,’ the veteran coach told Fox Sports.

Tom Brady led the Bucs to a last-minute comeback to beat the Jets 27-24.

Brown is currently on probation in Florida after pleading no contest to charges of assault and burglary. He also settled a sexual assault lawsuit in 2020.

The 33 year old was suspended three games this year for misrepresenting his vaccination status after his ex-chef said Brown told him to get him a fake card.

Brady helped recruit Brown to the Bucs in 2020 following the assault allegations,’according to The SUN.

