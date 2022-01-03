AOC pays COVID lip service: Maskless Squad leader gets HUGE kiss from Broadway star Billy Porter at packed Miami drag bar Florida cases spike 948%

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has long been an advocate for mask wearing during the pandemic was spotted partying in Miami on Sunday without a face covering altogether as she socialized with actor Billy Porter, Your Content has learned.
The Squad member has staunchly supported masks and vaccine mandates since the start of the pandemic.
She was photographed eating brunch outside and without a face mask, which some conservatives have said was hypocritical.
New York state is smashing daily COVID records, with the most recent data showing a new high, and 85,47 infections.
Florida reported a record 75,900 new cases to the CDC on Friday,’according to The Daily Mail.
—
