Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    AT&T and Verizon reject request by US government to delay rollout of 5G over fears the next generation wireless technology could interfere with aviation
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Verizon and AT&T have rejected a request by the U.S. government to delay the rollout of next generation wireless technology, Your Content has learned.

    A joint letter Sunday from the telecommunications giants sought to dismiss concerns brought by U.S. airlines that 5G wireless service could harm aviation.

    - Advertisement -

    But execs at both Verizon and AT&T also wrote that they were willing to accept some temporary measures over the next six months to limit the service around certain airport runways.

    Airlines had asked the FCC to delay this week´s scheduled 5G rollout, fearing it could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, wrote to telecoms giants asking for a delay.

    Today they refused saying it would damage the ‘globally competitive communications networks that are every bit as essential to our country´s economic vitality’

    - Advertisement -

    5G provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the internet without slowing it down,’according to NBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.