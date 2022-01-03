AT&T and Verizon reject request by US government to delay rollout of 5G over fears the next generation wireless technology could interfere with aviation

Verizon and AT&T have rejected a request by the U.S. government to delay the rollout of next generation wireless technology, Your Content has learned.

A joint letter Sunday from the telecommunications giants sought to dismiss concerns brought by U.S. airlines that 5G wireless service could harm aviation.

But execs at both Verizon and AT&T also wrote that they were willing to accept some temporary measures over the next six months to limit the service around certain airport runways.

Airlines had asked the FCC to delay this week´s scheduled 5G rollout, fearing it could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, wrote to telecoms giants asking for a delay.

Today they refused saying it would damage the ‘globally competitive communications networks that are every bit as essential to our country´s economic vitality’

5G provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the internet without slowing it down,’according to NBC News.

