Bad news for Jen Psaki! ‘Circle back’ appears on college’s influential annual list of phrases that should be banned, alongside ‘Wait, what’ and ‘No worries’

There should be no more ‘circling back’ to a prior topic in the new year, according to Lake Superior State University’s influential annual list of banned words, Your Content has learned.

Lake Superior State University has released its annual list of banned words.

- Advertisement -

Among the list was ‘circling back,’ a phrase that has been used frequently by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki over the past year.

Other terms on the list were also banned for being overused.

More than 1,250 words were submitted to the Michigan school’s list this year and judges at the school narrowed it down to a list of 10.

Only three words on this year’s list were COVID related,’according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]