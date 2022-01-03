Monday, January 3, 2022
    Biden promises Ukrainian President Zelensky that the US will ‘respond decisively’ if Russia further invades in phone call days after warning Putin not to attack
    US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone on Sunday amid growing fears that a Russian military buildup near the border with its pro Western neighbor heralds an invasion, Your Content has learned.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden pledged to ‘respond decisively’ if Russia invades Ukraine during the phone call.

    Both Biden and Zelensky expressed support for continued efforts between Russia and the US and its allies to find a diplomatic resolution.

    It comes days after Biden warned Russian President Putin he ‘cannot’ attack.

    Ukrainian officials have been begging the US and other western governments to step in and deter what they warn is a certain invasion by Russian forces,’according to VATICAN News.

