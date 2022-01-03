Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
    Biden's beef with the meat industry President says he is stunned hamburger meat now costs $5 and announces $1billion to tackle firms dominating the market and help farmers and ranchers
    President Biden announced another crackdown on the meat processing industry on Monday in an effort to ‘fight for fair prices’ for both ranchers and farmers and American people, Your Content has learned.

    The Biden administration announced Monday it would spend $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to expand the capacity for independent meat processors.

    The White House noted that four large firms control 55-85% of the poultry, pork and beef markets.

    The new plan will provide financial backing to independent processors to increase competition.

    The White House noted that farmers and ranchers make far less for their share of the product than in years past.

    Biden will meet with farmers, ranchers, and independent processors on Monday and deliver remarks on the new plan,’according to The Daily Mail.

