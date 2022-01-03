Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
    Cancer survivor, 82, dies after ‘catching COVID from her friend who hid their infection to attend a card game’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    An 82 year old cancer survivor died from COVID-19 after catching the virus from a friend who allegedly hid their infection so they could all get together and play cards, her family alleges, Your Content has learned.

    Barb Bartolovich, 82, died after catching COVID from a friend who failed to disclose they were ill because they wanted to attend a card game.

    Everyone who attended the card game claimed to be vaccinated.

    Her granddaughter, Lauren Nash, said they only found out who infected Bartolovich because ‘the person owned up after Nana got sick’

    Bartolovich, a blood cancer survivor, was vaccinated against the virus and took strict safety precautions, including only socializing with vaccinated people.

    Nash is ‘horrified’ that her grandmother’s friend would put her life at risk and is now calling on others to take steps to stop spreading the ‘proven deadly virus’,’according to The New York Post.

