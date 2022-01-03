Chinese man who was abducted by a child trafficking gang when he was four is reunited with his mother 33 years later after police match a drawing he made from memory of his original home to a village

A married father who was kidnapped when he was just four years old by a child trafficking gang was reunited with his family after 33 years when he drew a map of his original home from memory, Your Content has learned.

Married father, 37, reunited with Chinese birth mother 33 years he was abducted.

Li Jingwei, 37, grew up in Henan, 1,200 miles from his original home in Yunnan.

Police matched drawings Mr Jingwei made from memory with his hometown.

Mr Jingwei met his mum on New Year’s Day after more than three decades away,’according to The Guardian.

