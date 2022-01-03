Monday, January 3, 2022
Monday, January 3, 2022
More

    Chinese man who was abducted by a child trafficking gang when he was four is reunited with his mother 33 years later after police match a drawing he made from memory of his original home to a village
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A married father who was kidnapped when he was just four years old by a child trafficking gang was reunited with his family after 33 years when he drew a map of his original home from memory, Your Content has learned.

    Married father, 37, reunited with Chinese birth mother 33 years he was abducted.

    - Advertisement -

    Li Jingwei, 37, grew up in Henan, 1,200 miles from his original home in Yunnan.

    Police matched drawings Mr Jingwei made from memory with his hometown.

    Mr Jingwei met his mum on New Year’s Day after more than three decades away,’according to The Guardian.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.